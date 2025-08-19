Open Menu

AAC Briefed About Lifestock Department's Performance

Muhammad Irfan Published August 19, 2025 | 03:00 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Rahimullah Mehsud, Additional Assistant Commissioner (ACC) II, Abrar

Khattak on Tuesday visited the District Livestock Office and got a briefing from District Director of Livestock, Dr Asif Junaid, on the overall performance of the department and measures related to animal health.

The practical steps are being taken to make the performance of the government's institutions more effective at the district

level.

On this occasion, Veterinary Officer, Pets Clinic In-charge, Dr Muhammad Gulfam Wazir, Veterinary Officer Health, Dr Muhammad Shahid, Veterinary Officer In-charge mobile Veterinary Clinic, Dr Atif-ur-Rehman, Assistant Director IT Rashid Khan, Clerk Suleman Khan and other staff were also present.

The AAC inspected the District Civil Veterinary Hospital and Divisional Milk Testing Laboratory, where a thorough review of medical facilities, sanitation system, and testing standards was conducted.

He also checked the attendance register of the institution and issued instructions to ensure the attendance and punctuality of the employees.

Abrar Khattak said on this occasion that under the public agenda, monitoring and transparency of institutions at the

district level was the top priority, so that the public could get timely and quality facilities.

Improvements in important sectors like livestock will strengthen the rural economy and directly benefit the

farming community.

