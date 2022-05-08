UrduPoint.com

AAC Checks Fare Of Passenger Vehicles At Barban Area

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 08, 2022 | 03:50 PM

AAC checks fare of passenger vehicles at Barban area

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2022 ) ::On the special instructions of the Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Iftikhar Alam, Additional Assistant Commissioner Nawagai Bilal Naseer on Sunday visited Darban check post Nawaga and got information about the fares of the passenger vehicles.

Talking to media men, AAC Nawagai Bilal Naseer said that the DC Office got complaints about the taking of extra charges against fixed by the district administration as fare for various routes. During checking on spot, action was taken against the drivers and owners of various passenger vehicles besides imposing fines on them.

The team also checked the ban on minors' driving and pillion riding on motorcycles and quick action was taken. During the operation, as many as 12 violators were arrested and handed over to Navagai Police Station. Bilal Naseer also made it clear that the violators would be brought before the law and would be punished.

Related Topics

Police Station Vehicles Sunday Post Media

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 8th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 8th May 2022

7 hours ago
 Football: French Ligue 1 results

Football: French Ligue 1 results

16 hours ago
 Marcos Jr on verge of historic win as Philippine p ..

Marcos Jr on verge of historic win as Philippine presidential campaign ends

16 hours ago
 RugbyU: European Champions Cup results

RugbyU: European Champions Cup results

16 hours ago
 No 'practical evidence' Russia plans to use tactic ..

No 'practical evidence' Russia plans to use tactical nukes: CIA

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.