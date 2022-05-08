AAC checks fare of passenger vehicles at Barban area

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2022 ) ::On the special instructions of the Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Iftikhar Alam, Additional Assistant Commissioner Nawagai Bilal Naseer on Sunday visited Darban check post Nawaga and got information about the fares of the passenger vehicles.

Talking to media men, AAC Nawagai Bilal Naseer said that the DC Office got complaints about the taking of extra charges against fixed by the district administration as fare for various routes. During checking on spot, action was taken against the drivers and owners of various passenger vehicles besides imposing fines on them.

The team also checked the ban on minors' driving and pillion riding on motorcycles and quick action was taken. During the operation, as many as 12 violators were arrested and handed over to Navagai Police Station. Bilal Naseer also made it clear that the violators would be brought before the law and would be punished.