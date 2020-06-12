AAC checks price lists

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) ::On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Mansehra Aurangzeb Haider Khan, Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) II Sundus Irshad ON Friday visited the Lorry Depot bazaar and checked shopkeepers and imposed fine who did not comply the SOPs of the provincial government.

AAC also checked various hotels and imposed fine for not complying SOPs. In addition, instructions were issued to all hotel owners to implement SOPs of the provincial government and maintain social distance.