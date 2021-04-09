UrduPoint.com
AAC Checks Record Of Mauza Jungle Khel

Additional Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Friday checked land record of Mauza Jungle Khel and has found it correct

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :Additional Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Friday checked land record of Mauza Jungle Khel and has found it correct.

During his visit, he said, Deputy Commissioner Kohat Captain (R) Abdur Rehman directed to check all land record of different areas and that is why they have checked the land record of Mauza Jungle Khel.

He disclosed that it is stated that DC Kohat has inaugurated computerization of 25 more Mauzajat namely Pasta, Chanda, Kandar, Arazai Nusrat Khel, Shadi Pur, Kotenri, Marai Payan, Mandooni, Musa Khel, Burh, Daud Khel, Jungle Meer Asghar Mela, Gandyali Bala, Khwaja Khel, Tilkan, Bazid Khel, Munda Khel, Samadi Bala, Landi, Tora Warai, Marai Bala, Jabi, Boraka, Lachi Payan, and Shakardara number one Darmalak of Kohat.

So far land record of 92 Mauzajat has been computerized.

'The land record of 92 Mauzajat of Kohat is computerized by district staff of Systems Limited, and after double verification it is live now. Project Manager of Land Computerization Project Bashir Ahmed, Deputy Director and Assistant Commissioner Talha Zubair and under training officers have also attended the inauguration ceremony

