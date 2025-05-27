AAC conducted field inspections in Kohat

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) Additional Assistant Commissioner-III Anam Mahmood conducted field inspections at RHC Bili Tang, Naseem-ul-Khidmat Foundation Hospital, Bili Tang area, Gandiali, Babri Banda to monitor the ongoing anti-polio campaign in Bili Tang.

These steps were taken on the special instructions of DC Kohat Abdul Akram.

During this visit, she administered polio drops to children along with polio teams and reviewed the marks on the walls, marks on the fingers of children and tele-sheets as per the micro plan to ensure that all children below the age of five have been administered polio drops.

She directed the polio teams that no child should remain without polio drops.

