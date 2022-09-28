UrduPoint.com

AAC Conducts Open Court To Address People's Issues At Their Doorstep

Sumaira FH Published September 28, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Shakeel Ahmed Khan on Wednesday conducted a 'khuli kachehri' (open court) here at 'Azad Mandi' area of Bakkakhel Tehsil to address people's issues at their doorsteps

The open courts were being conducted following the instructions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan for resolving the public issues at earliest.

Tehsil Municipal Officer of tehsil Bakkakhel Qudrat Ullah and other officers concerned were also present on the occasion.

People belonging to different tribes presented their issues at the court. The AAC issued directives for on the spot solution of some cases, while the authorities concerned were directed for resolving few others.

Talking to media on the occasion, AAC Shakeel Ahmed said these open courts were aimed to facilitate the people by resolving their issues at their doorstep.

He said the departments of irrigation, health, Public Health, Elementary and others besides the schemes of ADP were being focused in tehsil Bakkakhel.

