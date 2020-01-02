UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AAC Directs Shifting BISP Samarbagh Office

Sumaira FH 48 seconds ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 05:40 PM

AAC directs shifting BISP Samarbagh office

Additional Assistant Commissioner tehsil Samarbagh Yunas Khan Thursday visited the office of BISP and directed the incharge to setup their office at a place easily reachable to the old citizens and beneficiaries

DIR LOWER (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) : Additional Assistant Commissioner tehsil Samarbagh Yunas Khan Thursday visited the office of BISP and directed the incharge to setup their office at a place easily reachable to the old citizens and beneficiaries.

The AAC visited the BISP office over a complaint of a citizen during open Katchry of the DC that the old citizen especially women are facing difficulties while visiting the office of Benazir Income Support Office at Samarbagh.

The AAC directed the Incharge to shift the office to a place easily approachable to the beneficiaries as presently located on second floor of the building.The AAC also visited all the E-Paisa shops located at 2nd floor and directed the owners to establish shops on ground floor or establish separate branch on the ground floor so that the old citizen with particular reference women and special persons easily access them.

Related Topics

Women All

Recent Stories

Light rain, snowfall forecast ;adopt precautionary ..

46 seconds ago

Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Khairpur announ ..

50 seconds ago

India installs lethal weapons along with LoC: Maso ..

14 minutes ago

Taj felicitates CM Sindh for achieving financial c ..

15 minutes ago

Two clinics of quacks sealed in Rawalpindi

15 minutes ago

PPA board approves transaction structure of Sukkur ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.