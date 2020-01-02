AAC directs shifting BISP Samarbagh office

Additional Assistant Commissioner tehsil Samarbagh Yunas Khan Thursday visited the office of BISP and directed the incharge to setup their office at a place easily reachable to the old citizens and beneficiaries

DIR LOWER (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) : Additional Assistant Commissioner tehsil Samarbagh Yunas Khan Thursday visited the office of BISP and directed the incharge to setup their office at a place easily reachable to the old citizens and beneficiaries.

The AAC visited the BISP office over a complaint of a citizen during open Katchry of the DC that the old citizen especially women are facing difficulties while visiting the office of Benazir Income Support Office at Samarbagh.

The AAC directed the Incharge to shift the office to a place easily approachable to the beneficiaries as presently located on second floor of the building.The AAC also visited all the E-Paisa shops located at 2nd floor and directed the owners to establish shops on ground floor or establish separate branch on the ground floor so that the old citizen with particular reference women and special persons easily access them.