AAC Distributes White-canes, Gifts Among Special Students

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 04:04 PM

AAC distributes white-canes, gifts among special students

Additional Assistant Commissioner-1, Kohat, Tahir Ali here Tuesday visited Special Education School where he attended a function as chief guest

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) : Additional Assistant Commissioner-1, Kohat, Tahir Ali here Tuesday visited Special education School where he attended a function as chief guest.

He distributed white-canes and gifts among special children and inspected classrooms, staff rooms and other sections.

He directed the school staff to further improve the quality of facilities at the school and assured that government would provide all out support and assistance to such schools and other welfare organizations in improving its services.

DO Social Welfare Amjad Afridi also accompanied the AAC on the occasion.

