AAC Expresses Grief Over Demise Of Mirwaiz' Aunt

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :The Jammu and Kashmir Awami Action Committee (AAC) has expressed profound grief and sorrow over the sad demise of the paternal aunt of Hurriyat forum Chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

The deceased was also wife of Molvi Muhammad Yaseen Shah and daughter-in-law of Mirwaiz Maulana Muhammad Yusuf Shah who suddenly passed away in Rawalpindi on Thursday.

The AAC, in a statement issued in Srinagar, expressed solidarity with the bereaved family members including Molvi Muhammad Yaseen Shah, Molvi Muhammad Ahmad Shah and prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

