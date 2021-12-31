UrduPoint.com

AAC Finance Holds Open Katcheri In Havelian

Umer Jamshaid Published December 31, 2021 | 07:08 PM

In order to facilitate masses at their doorstep and resolve their problems, following the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Abbottabad Tariqullah held an Open Katcheri in Tehsil Havelian

The AAC Finance and Planning heard the grievances of the masses about various issues in the open Katcheri and issued directives on the spot to resolve their problems.

The purpose of the open Katcheri is to identify the problems of the citizens, especially the complaints of the people regarding development schemes and to resolve them.

A large number of people attended the open Katcheri held at the town hall Havelian and informed the management about their problems. The Additional Deputy Commissioner issued instructions to the concerned departments for resolving the issues while ensuring the implementation of the complaints.

The meeting was attended by Additional Assistant Commissioner Havelian Akasha Kiran, Finance, Assistant Director IT, TMA, C&W and officers of other departments.

