AAC Fixes Prices Of Food Items For District Abbottabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 13, 2022 | 06:22 PM

Additional Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Aminul Hassan Wednesday in the presence of the Food Department, business representatives and agriculture officers fixed the prices of fruit, vegetable and poultry

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) :Additional Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Aminul Hassan Wednesday in the presence of the Food Department, business representatives and agriculture officers fixed the prices of fruit, vegetable and poultry.

Apart from this, the rate list was also released for the Ramadan Bazaar at below-market rates during the holy month of Ramadan. The AAC Abbottabad on the occasion said that citizens should inform us about their complaints regarding prices of food items during Ramadan at the Control Room or the Maratsyal mobile application. DC Abbottabad has also deputed Price Control Magistrates to check the market prices and ensure the implementation of price lists.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Ali Sher along with representatives of Livestock and Tobacco Control Cell inspected the markets in Mandian, Supply and Main Bazar and checked the supply of dairy, chicken, fruit, vegetable and other shops and ensured the supply of items on the prescribed rate list.

In order to ensure the supply of food items to the people during the holy month of Ramadan according to the rate list, under the direction of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Tehsildar and Naib Tehsildar Abbottabad visited Main Bazaar, Sabzi Mandi Bazaar and inspected various shops.

