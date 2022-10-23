AAC, Food officials visit food factories in Mardan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2022 ) ::Additional Assistant Commissioner Headquarter Junaid Khalid along with Food Safety Officer Zubair Ali and team of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety here on Sunday visited various factories manufacturing various food items in district Mardan.

The team paid a surprise visit to inspect the manufacturing of various food items wherein they also visited Marhaba Food Factory, situated in Par Hoti area. The team also checked the colors and flavors used in the food items. During the visit, the team also confiscated more than 4 tons of expired flavors and took them into government custody and sealed the factory. The team also found poor cleanliness and sealed the machinery room of Jawad Food factory.