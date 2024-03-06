AAC For Stringent Measures To Control Price, Quality During Ramadan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 06, 2024 | 07:29 PM
Additional Assistant Commissioner (ACC) Lubna Iqbal Wednesday emphasized a zero-tolerance policy towards price manipulation during the holy month of Ramadan
She expressed these views while chairing a meeting with the trader’s representatives of Havelian.
The ACC further said that the decision made by Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad will be diligently enforced while the profiteers and hoarders will face penalties and imprisonment.
Lubna Iqbal declared that stringent price control measures will be implemented across the Abbottabad district during Ramadan, with a focus on ensuring the provision of quality and unadulterated food items to the public.
She said a stern warning was issued that any trader found selling substandard cooking oil, as determined by test laboratories, would face not only confiscation of their stock but also legal penalties. The traders' representatives stressed the imperative of cooperation between traders and the district administration, affirming their commitment to return any substandard products and highlighting that the sale of such items constitutes a crime, she added.
The meeting was attended by the President of the All Traders Federation Abdul Nasir Swati, Senior Vice President of the Chamber of Commerce Havelian, Nasir Ahmad Abbasi, General Secretary Mufti Adil, and Faseeh ur Rahman Loon.
