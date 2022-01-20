UrduPoint.com

AAC Galyat And Director Technical GDA Awarded With Certificate Of Appreciation

Sumaira FH Published January 20, 2022 | 07:04 PM

AAC Galyat and Director technical GDA awarded with certificate of appreciation

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Shehzad Khan Bangash Thursday awarded certificates of appreciation to the Additional Assistant Commissioner-3 Galyat Amin Al Hassan and Director Technical, Galyat Development Authority (GDA) Syed Zahid Kazmi for ensuring the safety of life and property of tourists during the recent snowfall

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Shehzad Khan Bangash Thursday awarded certificates of appreciation to the Additional Assistant Commissioner-3 Galyat Amin Al Hassan and Director Technical, Galyat Development Authority (GDA) Syed Zahid Kazmi for ensuring the safety of life and property of tourists during the recent snowfall.

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa appreciated the performance of both officers and in his message directed them to adopt their performance as an inspiration and perform their duties diligently and for the protection of life and property of the citizens.

He also instructed them to help and solve the problems and difficulties of the tourists. On the occasion, Commissioner Hazara Division Motahar Zeb and Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat were also present.

