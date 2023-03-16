AAC Havelian fines three flour mills, serves notices to two for violation

District administration Abbottabad Thursday is taking strict measures for the quality of subsidized wheat flour and ensure transparency for the dealers to the general public, said Additional Assistant Commissioner Havelian Lubna Iqbal during the inspection of various flour mills in Sultanpur Havelian

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :District administration Abbottabad Thursday is taking strict measures for the quality of subsidized wheat flour and ensure transparency for the dealers to the general public, said Additional Assistant Commissioner Havelian Lubna Iqbal during the inspection of various flour mills in Sultanpur Havelian.

The AAC Havelian Lubna Iqbal along with food inspectors inspected various flour mills in Havelian where she imposed heavy fines on three mill owners and warnings were issued to two others.

While speaking on the occasion Lubna Iqbal said that steps are being taken to improve the quality of subsidized flour and ensure transparency for dealers providing it to the general public.

She said that we have checked the quality of wheat, grinding, packaging, and record-keeping while dealers were also checked for their record-keeping related to the supply of flour.

The AAC advised citizens to report their complaints regarding subsidized flour to the district control room at phone number 09929310553, the district food office in Abbottabad at 09929310326, or through the Pakistan Citizen Portal mobile app, so that action can be taken against the relevant dealers.