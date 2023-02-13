AAC Havelian inspects record, quality of flour mills

(@FahadShabbir)

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :District administration Abbottabad once again started a drive against the increase of flour prices, hoarding, sale of subsidized flour at more than the fixed prices and supply of flour from mills to dealers.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Havelian Lubna Iqbal inspected the supply of subsidized flour to dealers, grinding of wheat, quality and record of government flour in Havelian Khokhar Mira Flour Mills.

She directed the mill owners to maintain records and provide receipts to all dealers so that action can be taken on the increase in flour prices and supply of flour to the common man.

While talking to the people on the occasion Lubna Iqbal said that the district administration continues to monitor the sale of government flour. She has requested citizens to contact the District Control Room phone number 09929310553 or the District food Office Abbottabad phone number 09929310326 regarding irregularities in the sale of subsidized flour so that action can be taken against the violators.