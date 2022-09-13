AAC Havelian launches anti-encroachment operation

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :Additional Assistant Commissioner Havelian Lubna Iqbal along with TMA Havelian TRO Kiranzeb and DSP Traffic Police Samina carried out a grand anti-encroachment operation with the help of a heavy police contingent and heavy machinery at the main Bazar Havelian.

The operation was launched against mini addas, vehicles parked in the no-parking areas were picked up, and the illegal hand carts were removed from the footpaths and confiscated.

The encroachers ran away as soon as they heard the traffic police and the TMA officials have started operation.

According to the details, on the complaint of the citizens, Additional Assistant Commissioner ll Havelian Lubna Iqbal conducted a grand operation against encroachment.

While talking to the media the AAC Havelian said that traffic inside the city was facing severe problems with push carts and illegal bus stands on the roads.

She further said that push carts and wagons will have to shift to the space allotted by TMA Havelian and leave the mini-addas at the bus stand of TMA Havelian.

On the occasion, the citizens paid tribute to the Assistant Commissioner ll Haveliyan TMA Haveliyan Traffic Police and demanded to conduct such operations permanently.