AAC Havelian seals two shops for selling adulterated milk

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :District administration Abbottabad while taking notice of milk adulteration sealed two dairy milk shops in Tehsil Havelian and a huge quantity of milk was discarded.

According to the details, on behalf of the district administration, Additional Assistant Commissioner Havelian Lubna Iqbal alongwith Livestock Specialist Dr. Sajjad took the milk samples from various dairy milk shops in Havelian city and Sultanpur through a mobile lab and analyzed them on the spot.

They found that the milk was adulterated with a mixture of chemicals and water moreover the shops were also found unhygienic and lack of cleanliness.

The AAC Havelian Lubna Iqbal sealed two shops for selling substandard and adulterated milk while a large quantity of milk was wasted and chemicals used in the preparation of milk were taken into custody. After registering a case against both shopkeepers legal action has been initiated.

The AAC Havelian requested the masses to inform your opinion regarding the quality of food items, especially milk, juices, water, ghee and other liquids at the District Control Room 09929310553 so that by making it possible to analyze the liquids on the spot through the modern mobile lab, those who play with precious human lives should be punished.