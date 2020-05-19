AAC hold meeting to discuss compensation for landslide victims

Additional Assistant Commissioner-III Abbottabad Aminul Hassan Pasala was presiding over the meeting of Tehsil Relief and Compensation Committee for the victims of the recent landslide in Nathiagli here on Tuesday

The meeting was attended by representatives of Police Department, Health Department, C&W Department, Irrigation Department, Wildlife Department, Revenue Staff and DHQ Hospital.

The meeting inspected the records of 08 completed and 09 partially destroyed houses which will be sent to PDMA Peshawar as soon as possible on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Muhammad Maghis Sanaullah so that the loss of lives can be compensated soon.