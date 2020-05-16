AAC holds meeting to ensure implementation of SOPs in public transport

Following directives of Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Saadat Hassan, Additional Assistant Commissioner Samarbagh Younas Khan Saturday held a meeting with transporters relating to relaxation on intra district transport

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :Following directives of Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Saadat Hassan, Additional Assistant Commissioner Samarbagh Younas Khan Saturday held a meeting with transporters relating to relaxation on intra district transport.

Meeting was attended by representatives of police, transport department, bus stand management, vehicle owners and passengers.

Participants discussed various measures to comply with the directives of district administration and forwarded suggestions for implementations of Standard Operating Procedures (SOP). Transporters also submitted an affidavit to abide by the rules and regulations announced by the district administration to ensure safety of passengers.

They also agreed to aware public about the needed measures to prevent corona spread and support government's efforts to contain the virus.