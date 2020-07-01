UrduPoint.com
AAC-I Marvi Inspects Rates Of Fruits, Vegetables

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 05:30 PM

AAC-I Marvi inspects rates of fruits, vegetables

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :Additional Assistant Commissioner-I Ms Marvi Malik Wednesday visited Kisan Market Missile Chowk to ensure supply of fruits and vegetables to the people at market rates on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Muhammad Mughis Sanaullah.

She also met with the people buying fruits and vegetables and inquired about the rates. She also checked the prices lists issued by the district administration and during comparison of rates she imposed on the spot fine on the profiteers for overcharging.

