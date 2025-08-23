AAC-II inspects Liaqat Memorial Hospital Kohat

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) Additional Assistant Commissioner-II (AAC), Abrar Khattak, visited Liaqat Memorial Hospital (LMH), Kohat, on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Rahimullah Mehsud.

During the visit, the AAC inspected various facilities at the hospital and was briefed by the hospital's Medical Superintendent, doctors, paramedics, and clerical staff about the provision of services.

The hospital staff demonstrated their commitment to providing maximum relief and health services to the common people.

The Medical Superintendent showed utmost dedication to ensuring the well-being of patients and the delivery of quality healthcare services.

The visit aimed to assess the hospital's facilities and services, ensuring that they meet the required standards.

