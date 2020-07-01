AAC-II visits markets, petrol pumps in Havelian City

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :Additional Assistant Commissioner-II Abbottabad, Akash Karan, Wednesday inspected various markets and petrol pumps in Havelian city.

Akash Karan visited various shops, petrol pumps and inspected the implementation on SOPs issued by the provincial government including use of face masks, social distance and other to contain further spread of coronavirus and issued instructions to the citizens to ensure implementation on precautionary measures.