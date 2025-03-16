Open Menu

AAC-III Inspects Gumbat Bazaar In Kohat, Fines Violators

Umer Jamshaid Published March 16, 2025 | 10:10 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) Additional Assistant Commissioner AAC-III Kohat, acting on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Kohat, conducted a surprise inspection of Gumbat Bazaar in Tehsil Gumbat on Sunday.

The team scrutinized the prices of essential commodities and inspected the market's cleanliness, taking strict action against violators.

The purpose was to ensure fair prices and cleanliness in the Bazaar.

During the inspection, fines were imposed on those found guilty of overcharging or maintaining unhygienic conditions. Warnings were also issued to vendors, cautioning them to adhere to the set prices and maintain cleanliness standards.

More Stories From Pakistan