AAC-III Inspects Gumbat Bazaar In Kohat, Fines Violators
Umer Jamshaid Published March 16, 2025 | 10:10 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) Additional Assistant Commissioner AAC-III Kohat, acting on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Kohat, conducted a surprise inspection of Gumbat Bazaar in Tehsil Gumbat on Sunday.
The team scrutinized the prices of essential commodities and inspected the market's cleanliness, taking strict action against violators.
The purpose was to ensure fair prices and cleanliness in the Bazaar.
During the inspection, fines were imposed on those found guilty of overcharging or maintaining unhygienic conditions. Warnings were also issued to vendors, cautioning them to adhere to the set prices and maintain cleanliness standards.
APP/azq/378
Recent Stories
Drop in temperatures, rainfall expected tomorrow: NCM
29 Palestinians martyred in Gaza in 24 hours
World Rowing Federation to organise global events in UAE
UOS, DAVAS Prime form research partnership
Muslim Council of Elders’ envoys to U.S. participate in community Iftar at Uni ..
Iraq seeks to join International Solar Alliance
SEWA unveils largest 220 kv substation
Dubai Future Foundation launches 4th edition of ‘Future Opportunities: The Glo ..
Yusuffali MA contributes AED20 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
National Media Office stresses importance of adhering to national values, polici ..
29,000 companies operating in trading, services sector join Dubai Chamber of Com ..
AIM Congress 2025 to host global events tackling market challenges, investment p ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AAC-III Inspects Gumbat Bazaar in Kohat, fines violators6 minutes ago
-
AJK PM vows to empower local governments, boost grassroots democracy6 minutes ago
-
Rana Sanaullah visits residence of martyred soldier, offers condolences16 minutes ago
-
CIP calls for enforcing accessibility standards for persons with disabilities16 minutes ago
-
Coaster skidded off the icy road and plunged into the ravine in AJK26 minutes ago
-
Security Forces kill three terrorists36 minutes ago
-
HWA for devising comprehensive strategy for development of agriculture46 minutes ago
-
Senior Sindh Minister says foreign hands visible in terrorism incidents46 minutes ago
-
Man collecting illegal vehicle parking fee arrested46 minutes ago
-
Encroachment operation leads to 79 arrest, 22 shops sealed56 minutes ago
-
Sukkur Police Continues Crackdown on Social Evils1 hour ago
-
NAB DG distributes cheques to Eden scam affectees1 hour ago