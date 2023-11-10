AAC-III Kohat checks prices at Billi Tang Bazaar

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) On the instructions of Honorable Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr. Azmatullah Wazir, Additional Assistant Commissioner-III (AAC-III) Kohat Saad Munir inspected quality, process of auction, supply of different vegetables and fruits and prices of essential commodities during a visit to Billi Tang Bazaar, Kohat on Friday.

On this occasion, he told the shopkeepers that the government had constituted price control committees to keep a check on the prices of fruits and vegetables.

He asked the traders to follow the instructions of the government in order to ensure smooth supply of commodities at the government notified prices