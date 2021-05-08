AAC imposes fine to corona SOPs violators

Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Timergara Sadiq Ahmad Mohmand Saturday inspected Talash, Bandagai and Nasafa Bazars to implement lockdown timing and SOPs and sealed 5 shops besides imposing heavy fine to 35 violators while lodged 5 FIRs under Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Epidemic Control and Emergency Act 2020

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Timergara Sadiq Ahmad Mohmand Saturday inspected Talash, Bandagai and Nasafa Bazars to implement lockdown timing and SOPs and sealed 5 shops besides imposing heavy fine to 35 violators while lodged 5 FIRs under Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Epidemic Control and Emergency Act 2020.

Sadiq Ahmad Mohmand said Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Capt (retd) Aun Haider Gondal received complaints about non-compliance of COVID SOPs. AAC Timergara Sadiq also established a surprise check point and enforced public transport SOPs.