AAC imposes fines of transporters for overcharging

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2020 ) :On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Abid Khan Wazir, operations of administrative officers are underway in different areas and the overcharging of edibles items by not following the fixed rates given by the district administration.

In this regard, Additional Assistant Commissioner Jahanzeb Khan conducted an operation in Shahbaz Garhi and imposed fine of shopkeepers, butchers and vendors for overcharging. He warned others to follow the price list issued by the district administration otherwise heavy fines would be imposed on them.

AAC Jahnazeb Khan also checked the availability of food items including floor, rice, ghee, oil, milk etc. and inspected the grocery stores, date of expiry and quality of food items.

In addition, the Additional Assistant Commissioner Jahanzeb Khan also checked the fare from passengers in flying coaches and rickshaws.

Meanwhile, Additional Assistant Commissioner Humayun Khan's Par Hoti Police Station also conducted a grand inspection in the area. They checked the price of petrol and gauge at various petrol pumps. On this occasion, the Additional Assistant Commissioner directed the petrol pump managers that the collection in excess of the rate issued by the government would be dealt with severely and accordingly with the law. Additional AC issued in view of food prices and Coronavirus. He also inspected the government's precautionary measures.