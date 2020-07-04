UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AAC Imposes Fines To Transporters For Overcharging

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 04th July 2020 | 07:12 PM

AAC imposes fines to transporters for overcharging

On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Abid Khan Wazir, Additional Assistant Commissioner Jahanzeb Khan conducted an operation in Shahbaz Garhi and imposed fine to shopkeepers, butchers and vendors for overcharging here on Saturday

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2020 ) :On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Abid Khan Wazir, Additional Assistant Commissioner Jahanzeb Khan conducted an operation in Shahbaz Garhi and imposed fine to shopkeepers, butchers and vendors for overcharging here on Saturday.

He warned others to follow the price list issued by the district administration otherwise heavy fines would be imposed on them.

AAC Jahnazeb Khan also checked the availability of food items including floor, rice, ghee, oil, milk etc. and inspected the grocery stores, date of expiry and quality of food items. In addition, the Additional Assistant Commissioner Jahanzeb Khan also checked the fare from passengers in flying coaches and rickshaws.

Meanwhile, Additional Assistant Commissioner Humayun Khan's Par Hoti Police Station also conducted a grand inspection in the area. They checked the price of petrol and gauge at various petrol pumps.

On this occasion, the Additional Assistant Commissioner directed the petrol pump managers that the collection in excess of the rate issued by the government would be dealt with severely and accordingly with the law. Additional AC issued in view of food prices and Coronavirus. He also inspected the government's precautionary measures.

Related Topics

Petrol Police Station Oil Fine Price Jahanzeb Khan From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UVAS identifies SARS-CoV-2 genome from patients’ ..

2 hours ago

Make a Wish Foundation UAE grants wishes of 300 ch ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Energy launches platform for businesse ..

2 hours ago

EPA opens registrations for Emirates Publishers Em ..

2 hours ago

Ryabkov to Head Russian Interagency Delegation for ..

4 minutes ago

Over 300 cases of COVID-19 reported in Sindh Polic ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.