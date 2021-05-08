UrduPoint.com
AAC Inspected Bazaars Of Kohat

Sumaira FH 19 hours ago Sat 08th May 2021 | 04:11 PM

AAC inspected bazaars of Kohat

While following the directives of Deputy Commissioner Kohat Captain (R) Abdur Rehman, Additional Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal along with police contingent has inspected main bazaar, Charsi Bazaar and Bannu bazaar today

Kohat (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :While following the directives of Deputy Commissioner Kohat Captain (R) Abdur Rehman, Additional Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal along with police contingent has inspected main bazaar, Charsi Bazaar and Bannu bazaar today.

In a handout issued from DC Kohat office it is revealed that AAC Muhammad Iqbal during his inspection visit of bazaars in Kohat has distributed face masks among general public.

'Number of individuals are fined by AAC and FIRs are launched against violators of Corona virus containment related standard operating procedure guide lines.' added in handout.

'AAC has also issued warnings of strict legal action against violators of COVID-19 protocol to ensure its implementation in bazaars,' added further in handout.

