UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AAC Inspected Implementation Of Covid-19 SOPs In Bazaars

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 20th March 2021 | 04:25 PM

AAC inspected implementation of Covid-19 SOPs in bazaars

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Kohat Captain (R) Abdur Rehman, Additional Assistant Commissioner, Muhammad Iqbal alongwith TMO Muhammad Shoaib and police officials inspected Main bazaar, Sarafa bazaar and Old Jail Road bazaar to observe implementation of Coronavirus related standard operating procedures (SOPs)

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Kohat Captain (R) Abdur Rehman, Additional Assistant Commissioner, Muhammad Iqbal alongwith TMO Muhammad Shoaib and police officials inspected Main bazaar, Sarafa bazaar and Old Jail Road bazaar to observe implementation of Coronavirus related standard operating procedures (SOPs).

He has also inspected Gumbat bazaar to check closure of shops for non-essential items and found the shops were closed there.

Related Topics

Police Jail Road Kohat Abdur Rehman Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan's Khan Tests Positive for COVID-19 Mere 2 ..

1 minute ago

Overseas fans barred from Tokyo Olympics over viru ..

1 minute ago

CM Mehmood Khan prays for early recovery of PM Imr ..

5 minutes ago

Overseas fans banned from Tokyo Olympics over viru ..

5 minutes ago

Fresh lockdowns in Europe as EU threatens AstraZen ..

5 minutes ago

Pakistan Railways chairman stresses speeding up wo ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.