AAC inspected implementation of Covid-19 SOPs in bazaars

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Kohat Captain (R) Abdur Rehman, Additional Assistant Commissioner, Muhammad Iqbal alongwith TMO Muhammad Shoaib and police officials inspected Main bazaar, Sarafa bazaar and Old Jail Road bazaar to observe implementation of Coronavirus related standard operating procedures (SOPs).

He has also inspected Gumbat bazaar to check closure of shops for non-essential items and found the shops were closed there.