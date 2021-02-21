AAC inspected Sasta bazaar

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2021 ) :While following directives of Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdur Rehman, Additional Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal has visited Sasta bazaar for inspection.

In a handout issued here said that AAC Muhammad Iqbal had inspected Sasata bazaar to ensure display of price lists in every shop and to ensure wearing face masks, use of hand sanitizers and social distancing in the bazaar.

He had issued necessary directions to all the shopkeepers and handcart owners regarding observation of COVID19 prevention related standard operating procedures.

On his orders encroachments from the road were also removed.