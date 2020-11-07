AAC inspected shops, impose fine on violations

Additional Assistant Commissioner Kohat, Sher Bahadur had inspected various shops in the city and imposed fine to shopkeepers on violations of food quality and rate list

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :Additional Assistant Commissioner Kohat, Sher Bahadur had inspected various shops in the city and imposed fine to shopkeepers on violations of food quality and rate list.

The AAC visited Murghi Mandi and Jail road market and carried out inspection of shops on the orders of DC Kohat Captain (R) Abdur Rehman AAC had checked vegetable and fruit shops, bread bakers' ovens and bakeries and had also ordered to remove encroachments from the markets, said a handout issued from DC Kohat office.

He also directed observance of Standard Operating Procedures to combatCOVID-19 spread.