AAC Inspects 17 Private Clinics In Remote Areas, Two Sealed

Wed 01st July 2020 | 07:26 PM

AAC inspects 17 private clinics in remote areas, two sealed

District Administration and Health Care Commission (HCC) visited 17 different private health clinics in Kala Bagh and inspected the health facilities there

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :District Administration and Health Care Commission (HCC) visited 17 different private health clinics in Kala Bagh and inspected the health facilities there.

The aim and objectives of visiting the private health clinics by the district administration officers along with health staff is to ensure the provision of better health facilities to the citizens, said Additional Assistant Commissioner-Revenue Syed Asif Iqbal while talking to media men.

As directed by Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Muhammad Mughis Sanaullah, the team comprising Additional Assistant Commissioners and Healthcare Commissions regularly inspected clinics in remote areas across the district, he informed.

Additional Assistant Commissioner-Revenue Syed Asif Iqbal accompanied by Inspector Healthcare Commissioner Nusrat Hussain visited Kala Bagh and in inspected 17 different clinics, sealed 02 clinics on doctor's absence, LHV and homeopathic doctor's practice of prescribing allopathic medicine to patients while 05 SOPs for prevention of health care commission rules and corona. Notices have served for violations to the two clinics.

