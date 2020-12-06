UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AAC Inspects Bus Stands To Follow SOPs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sun 06th December 2020 | 05:10 PM

AAC inspects bus stands to follow SOPs

KOHAT, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2020 ) :Additional Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal along with Regional Transport Authority representative Muhammad Yawar Hassan have inspected bus stands here on Sunday and directed for following Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Abdur Rehman, AAC Muhammad Iqbal and RTA representative Muhammad Yawar Hassan have inspected various coaches and public transport stands to ensure implementation of government orders regarding implementation of COVID-19 prevention related SOPs.

AAC has issued necessary directions there in coaches and public transport stands regarding strict observation of SOPs to prevent further spread of COVID-19 infections.

Related Topics

RTA Abdur Rehman Sunday Government

Recent Stories

Researchers from UAEU among the world&#039;s top 2 ..

14 minutes ago

Expo Centre Sharjah preparations in full swing to ..

29 minutes ago

Swatch sets off Expo 2020 Dubai countdown

29 minutes ago

Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation to h ..

44 minutes ago

Investments of Abu Dhabi banks in debt securities ..

1 hour ago

UAE announces 1,153 new COVID-19 cases, 634 recove ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.