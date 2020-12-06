AAC inspects bus stands to follow SOPs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KOHAT, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2020 ) :Additional Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal along with Regional Transport Authority representative Muhammad Yawar Hassan have inspected bus stands here on Sunday and directed for following Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Abdur Rehman, AAC Muhammad Iqbal and RTA representative Muhammad Yawar Hassan have inspected various coaches and public transport stands to ensure implementation of government orders regarding implementation of COVID-19 prevention related SOPs.

AAC has issued necessary directions there in coaches and public transport stands regarding strict observation of SOPs to prevent further spread of COVID-19 infections.