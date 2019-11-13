UrduPoint.com
AAC Inspects Butcher, Vegetable Shops

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 05:37 PM

AAC inspects butcher, vegetable shops

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DR) Dir Lower Saadat Hassan, the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Revenue, Syed Fahad Iftikhar Wednesday, inspected various butcher and vegetable shops in Timergara bazaar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :On the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DR) Dir Lower Saadat Hassan, the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Revenue, Syed Fahad Iftikhar Wednesday, inspected various butcher and vegetable shops in Timergara bazaar.

The AAC on this occasion took action against the violators and imposed heavy fines on them.

