AAC Inspects Distribution Center Under Ehsaas Program

Mon 20th April 2020

AAC inspects distribution center under Ehsaas Program

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :Additional Assistant Commissioner Takht Bhai Zahid Kamal Monday inspected selected points for distribution of funds to eligible families under Ehsaas Kifalat Program in different areas across Takht Bhai and enquired about the payments of Rs. 12000 from those who were receiving.

Talking to media, Zahid Kamal disclosed that Deputy Commissioner Mardan Mohammad Abid Khan Wazir has clear instruction to make ensure transparency in distribution of payments to the deserving one.

During his visit to different areas, he monitored the process at various selected points while directing people to keep social distance from each other in order to avoid infection from coronavirus.

He also visited different markets and checked the price lists of various edibles commodities.

He also visited markets, marts, and different bazaars and appraised himself about the availability of various edibles items including flour, rice, sugar, checked quality of meats and its price lists. He also imposed fine on different shopkeepers for not carrying government price lists besides selling different things on higher from the rate fixed by the government. Zahid Kamal also visited filling stations and checked their gauge, quality and fined the owner of the filling station for low gauge and charging more.

