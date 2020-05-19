AAC inspects edibles, reduces rates of various items

In the supervision of Additional Assistant Commissioner-Revenue Abbottabad Syed Asif Iqbal, District Food Controller paid a surprise visit to check the price lists in different bazaars and fixed the prices of fruits, vegetables and poultry in the vegetable market

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :In the supervision of Additional Assistant Commissioner-Revenue Abbottabad Syed Asif Iqbal, District food Controller paid a surprise visit to check the price lists in different bazaars and fixed the prices of fruits, vegetables and poultry in the vegetable market.

The following items were reduced per kg as compared to the previous day, under which tomatoes were reduced by Rs 05 per kg, fenugreek seeds by Rs 05, lemons by Rs 30, turnips by Rs 10, capsicums by Rs 05 and okra by Rs 05. , Tenda Rs. 05, cauliflower Rs. 05, bed bean Rs. 05, radish Rs. 05, green onion Rs. 05, Apple black cola Rs. 05, palm rubai Rs. Kastani Rs. 20, Iranian date Rs. 20, Strawberry Rs. 10, Banana III Rs. 10, Apricot Gift Rs. 20, Mango Langra Rs. 20.