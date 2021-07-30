AAC inspects examination halls

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Additional Assistant Commissioner Kohat Muhammad Iqbal on Friday paid a surprise visit to examination halls of various colleges and inspected conduct of the examination and monitoring system at the halls.

He paid a visit on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Kohat Roshan Khan Mehsud.

He said that the government was committed to promoting quality education in order to prepare students for meeting contemporary and future challenges.

He said that negligence of the staff in the examination centers would not be tolerated at all and strict legal action would be taken in this regard.