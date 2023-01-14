AAC inspects flour mills, cancels quota of flour dealer

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2023 ) ::Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Nisar Ahmed here on Saturday inspected different flour mills and canceled flour quota for a dealer after finding irregularities in the distribution process.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Furqan Ashraf, district administration teams led by the AAC visited Al-Mansoor Flour Mills, Aman Flour Mills and Zahid Flour Mills.

The AAC checked stock registers, dealer registers and gate passes, and also visited wheat godowns.

Later, flour prices and sacks registers of different subsidized flour dealers in the local market were also checked. The flour quota of one dealer was canceled over irregularities in flour distribution, and all the flour dealers were directed to ensure transparency during the distribution of subsidized flour among area people.