AAC Inspects Flour Mills, Checks Quality Of Flour

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 15, 2022 | 04:40 PM

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2022 ) ::Upon the directions of Provincial Government and Deputy commissioner Dir lower Capt (R) Aun Haider Gondal Additional Assistant Commissioner Adenzai Jan Bakht on Friday visited Chakdara Flour Mill and checked all the relevant record related to issue of subsidized flour.

He also checked the quality of the flour bags, the invoices of flour issued on Friday and production register for verification of ratio of flour, fine and bran fixed by provincial government, which is required to be per prescribed standard fixed by provincial government i.e flour 70%, Fine 18% and Bran 12%.

Apparently the quality of subsidized flour was not up to the mark when the record register was checked. The mill manager did not maintain it properly by which it could be ascertained and calculated the requisite aforementioned percentage. The mill manager is booked and will proceed as per law.

