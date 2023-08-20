AAC inspects foodstuff shops on Motorway service area

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2023 ) :Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) on special duty, Khaula Haqdar inspected the foodstuff shops in the Motorway services area and other markets to check the sale of expired and harmful items, cleanliness, checking the official price list and selling according to it.

She imposed fines on several people for poor sanitation, violation of the official price list and issued instructions to follow the rules of hygiene. Additional Assistant Commissioner Khaula Haqdar also visited various Basic Health Units (BHUs) and reviewed the cleanliness, provision of free medicines and medical facilities to the patients.

She issued instructions to ensure the supply of free medicines besides good health facilities to the patients. The Additional Assistant Commissioner checked the sales at the petrol pumps and agencies as per the gauge and official fixed rate, and imposed a fine on one agency and fined others for charging less gauge and higher rate. "I was given a task by Deputy Commissioner Mardan Captain (Rtd) Abdul Rahman, to check the foodstuff, especially on Motorway services areas because of many complaints received by him," she said.