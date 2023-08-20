Open Menu

AAC Inspects Foodstuff Shops On Motorway Service Area

Sumaira FH Published August 20, 2023 | 08:40 PM

AAC inspects foodstuff shops on Motorway service area

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2023 ) :Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) on special duty, Khaula Haqdar inspected the foodstuff shops in the Motorway services area and other markets to check the sale of expired and harmful items, cleanliness, checking the official price list and selling according to it.

She imposed fines on several people for poor sanitation, violation of the official price list and issued instructions to follow the rules of hygiene. Additional Assistant Commissioner Khaula Haqdar also visited various Basic Health Units (BHUs) and reviewed the cleanliness, provision of free medicines and medical facilities to the patients.

She issued instructions to ensure the supply of free medicines besides good health facilities to the patients. The Additional Assistant Commissioner checked the sales at the petrol pumps and agencies as per the gauge and official fixed rate, and imposed a fine on one agency and fined others for charging less gauge and higher rate. "I was given a task by Deputy Commissioner Mardan Captain (Rtd) Abdul Rahman, to check the foodstuff, especially on Motorway services areas because of many complaints received by him," she said.

Related Topics

Petrol Poor Motorway Fine Sale Mardan Price Market

Recent Stories

Youth unleash creativity in Sharjah&#039;s inspiri ..

Youth unleash creativity in Sharjah&#039;s inspiring summer programme

49 minutes ago
 EDIT ERC inaugurates housing project in Syria

EDIT ERC inaugurates housing project in Syria

2 hours ago
 Dubai Youth Council organises Youth Circle to disc ..

Dubai Youth Council organises Youth Circle to discuss vital sustainability issue ..

3 hours ago
 Head of Ethiopian community commends depth of Emir ..

Head of Ethiopian community commends depth of Emirati-Ethiopian friendship, coop ..

4 hours ago
 Messi magic lifts Inter Miami to Leagues Cup title

Messi magic lifts Inter Miami to Leagues Cup title

4 hours ago
 UAE Field Hospital in Chad, a new milestone in UAE ..

UAE Field Hospital in Chad, a new milestone in UAE&#039;s bright record of givin ..

6 hours ago
UAE leaders congratulate Hungarian President on he ..

UAE leaders congratulate Hungarian President on her country&#039;s National Day

7 hours ago
 DP World teams up with Dubai Cares to get 7,000 ch ..

DP World teams up with Dubai Cares to get 7,000 children ready for school

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 August 2023

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 August 2023

12 hours ago
 Bellingham leads Real Madrid to victory over UD Al ..

Bellingham leads Real Madrid to victory over UD Almería in LaLiga

19 hours ago
 Sassui Palijo demands for holding General electio ..

Sassui Palijo demands for holding General elections on time

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan