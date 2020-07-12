AAC inspects implementation of SOP in Jamia Islamia Shahkas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Jamrud, Aftab Ahmad Sunday visited Jamial Islamia Farooqia at Shahkas, Jamrud and inspected implementation of Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) during ongoing examination of Wafaq-ul- Madaris.

He inspected implantation of SOPs in the examination hall and directed administrator of Jamia Islamia to follow instructions of district administration about corona protective measures.

He also appreciated the protective efforts of administration and assured cooperation of government to control spread of pandemic. He also urged people and students to maintain social distancing and adopt all the needed precautionary measures against corona.