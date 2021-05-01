AAC inspects Kohat Hangu road

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2021 ) ::Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Muhammad Iqbal along with Frontier Core and city police teams on Saturday inspected Kohat Hangu road to ensure implementation of COVID-19 protocol.

During the visit, the AAC directed all to maintain social distancing and avoid shake hands amid third wave of Corona virus in the district of Kohat.

He said stern action would be taken against the violators as directed by Deputy Commissioner Kohat Captain (R) Abdur Rehman.

The official said it would be ensured that the people use face masks, keep social distance and avoid unnecessarily visits to the markets.