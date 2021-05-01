UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AAC Inspects Kohat Hangu Road

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 01st May 2021 | 05:00 PM

AAC inspects Kohat Hangu road

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2021 ) ::Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Muhammad Iqbal along with Frontier Core and city police teams on Saturday inspected Kohat Hangu road to ensure implementation of COVID-19 protocol.

During the visit, the AAC directed all to maintain social distancing and avoid shake hands amid third wave of Corona virus in the district of Kohat.

He said stern action would be taken against the violators as directed by Deputy Commissioner Kohat Captain (R) Abdur Rehman.

The official said it would be ensured that the people use face masks, keep social distance and avoid unnecessarily visits to the markets.

Related Topics

Police Visit Road Hangu Kohat Abdur Rehman Market All

Recent Stories

Three plazas sealed over violation of corona SOPs ..

13 minutes ago

IG Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police visits Police Trainin ..

13 minutes ago

Iran nuclear talks to resume in Vienna

13 minutes ago

PTI govt providing maximum relief to laborers: Hal ..

19 minutes ago

Five criminals including a notorious gang member ..

19 minutes ago

Covid disaster in IIOJK imminent with Amarnath ann ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.