AAC inspects milk shops at Talash Timergara

TIMERGARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :As per direction of Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower, Saddat Hassan, Saturday Additional Assistant Commissioner Timergara Younas Khan, inspected milk selling shops and booked several shops while selling substandard milk.

He was accompanied by Dr Mukhtiar, District Director Livestock. They visited Talash Bazar at Bajawaro chowk and near Higher Secondary school and Sarayee bazar. The violators were booked on selling of sub-standard and adulterated milk.

The AAC warned that action will be taken against those who violate the public rule and regulation and price list.