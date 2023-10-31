Open Menu

AAC Inspects Mines In Sherwan To Ensure Mineworkers' Safety

Sumaira FH Published October 31, 2023 | 11:10 AM

AAC inspects mines in Sherwan to ensure mineworkers' safety

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) Additional Assistant Commissioner Ali Sher Khan Tuesday has taken proactive measures in the Sherwan Mining Area, focusing on mining inspections, worker safety, and law enforcement.

Working in collaboration with regional staff, he has carried out extensive inspections of mining sites, identified key mining areas, and ensured the safety of workers.

In addition to this, he has emphasized the importance of compliance with uniform standards and mining regulations during mining operations.

The authorities responsible for this sector have also been provided with comprehensive guidelines to further enhance safety and regulation in the mining industry.

In the district of Abbottabad, the mining sector has emerged as an area of significant concern, with hundreds of miners working hard in hazardous conditions, putting their lives at great risk.

Tragically, over the past few years, numerous mining workers have lost their lives in accidents within this industry.

The dire economic circumstances in the region have left miners with limited alternatives, forcing them to work in perilous environments where they lack proper training and safety equipment.

Through intensified struggles, these workers receive small wages despite the life-threatening nature of their work.

