AAC inspects prices of petroleum products

LOWER DIR, June 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) ::Following directives Deputy Commissioner Dir lower, Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Timergaa Adnan Khan Wednesday inspected various petrol pumps and checked prices of petroleum products.

He also checked the available stock, invoices and record of petrol.

He directed petrol pump owners to follow the government directives and warned strict action if there in shortage and sale was stopped.

He also visited various hotels of the area and imposed fine on the owner of Tariq Hotel for violation of standard operating procedure. He urged people to maintain social distancing to contain coronavirus.