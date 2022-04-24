UrduPoint.com

AAC Inspects Quality, Availability Of Commodities At Ramzan Bazaars

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 24, 2022 | 04:20 PM

AAC inspects quality, availability of commodities at Ramzan bazaars

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2022 ) ::Additional Assistant Commissioner Shaukat Iqbal accompanied by District Food Contoller Salahuddin on Sunday visited Ramzan Bazaar at Irfan Shaheed Park and inspected the arrangements and quality of fruits, vegetables and other edible items.

The inspection was carried out by following the directives of Deputy Commissioner Arshad Qayum Barki for providing maximum relief to masses during the holy month of Ramadan.

The inspection team directed traders to ensure availability of government approved price lists at prominent places and avoid business malpractices such as hoarding and profiteering.

Talking with traders AAC Shaukat Iqbal added that food items had been subsidized at fixed rates by the government in Ramazan bazaars and magistrates concerned were actively working throughout the district. He said that a 20-kg bag of flour was available at subsidized rates of Rs 800.

He added that subsidy was being given at the rate of Rs 13 per kg on chicken and Rs 5 per dozen on eggs in Ramazan Bazaar. He maintained that cleanliness arrangements should be made properly in Ramzan Bazaars.

