AAC Inspects Repair Work Of Various Roads

September 05, 2022

Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Darazinda Inam Wazir has visited various areas of the city, including Parwara, Ragha Sar and Bahran to inspect the ongoing repair work of roads

On this occasion, the additional assistant commissioner was accompanied by the officers of C&W Department.

The rehabilitation work on highways and various roads is underway across the district following the instructions of Commissioner Amir Afaq.

The AAC inspected the ongoing work on various roads and issued instructions to the officials concerned for timely completion of the work by ensuring its quality.

He said all the repair work should be completed at earliest so that the transportation problems faced by people could be solved.

