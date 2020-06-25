AAC inspects SOPs implementation in Lakki bazaars

On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Lakki Marwat Abdul Haseeb, Additional Assistant Commissioner Aminullah Khan Thursday visited Norang Bazaar to ensure precautionary measures against coronavirus

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Lakki Marwat Abdul Haseeb, Additional Assistant Commissioner Aminullah Khan Thursday visited Norang Bazaar to ensure precautionary measures against coronavirus.

On the occasion, he fined several violators for not taking precautionary measures against coronavirus and said that strict action would be taken in future if safety measures against coronavirus were not implemented.

He said that the only solution to get rid of coronavirus was a precaution so social distance must be adopted in all situations byusing masks, gloves and avoid gathering.

Later, the Additional Assistant Commissioner Aminullah confiscated a pick-up truck carrying wheat out of the district and handed it over to DFC Lakki.