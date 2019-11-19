AAC inspects uplifts schemes

Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Drosh Abdul Haq along with Tehsildar Settlement, Fatah Alam visited Shishi Koh valley, and inspected development schemes, including Lawi Project, BHU Tar, and Tar Bazar on Tuesday

CHITRAL (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Drosh Abdul Haq along with Tehsildar Settlement, Fatah Alam visited Shishi Koh valley, and inspected development schemes, including Lawi Project, BHU Tar, and Tar Bazar on Tuesday.

Th AAC was apprised of the problems in smooth execution of the schemes and fined the shopkeepers for selling commodities on rates other than prescribed government's price list. Drosh also checked different cases in the area pertaining to land compensation and land disputes and decided to take up the same with concerned departments for resolving at the earliest.